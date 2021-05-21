South Africa

Court postpones 2010 World Cup corruption saga involving Durban tycoon Thoshan Panday

21 May 2021 - 13:35 By Mluleki Mdletshe
Businessman Thoshan Panday and his co-accused at the Durban high court on Friday.
Image: Mluleki Mdletshe

The R47m soccer World Cup fraud and corruption case involving Durban businessman Thoshan Panday has been adjourned to August 20, to allow for the defence to bring an application for further particulars.

Earlier this month Panday's four family members and a personal assistant were added to the charge sheet in the ongoing corruption matter around how the SA Police Service (SAPS) was allegedly captured during the 2010 Fifa World Cup through businesses belonging to Panday and his family.

Arvenda Panday, 69 (Thoshan's mother), Privisha Panday, 45 (Thoshan's wife), Seevesh Ishwarkumar, 44 (Thoshan's brother in-law), Kaja Ishwarkumar, 37 (Thoshan's sister), and Tasleem Rahimna, 35 (Thoshan's personal assistant), joined Panday, former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former policemen Ashwin Narainpershad and Navin Madhoe in court on Friday.

They face charges of fraud linked to the provision of accommodation and the purchase of goods for the police before and during the 2010 World Cup.

Speaking after the adjournment, Panday told TimesLIVE that the charges brought against his family was a move by the state to exert “pressure on me”.

