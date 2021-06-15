IN QUOTES | Blade Nzimande on the impact of Covid-19 on tertiary students

The study conducted by Higher Health and higher education institutions revealed the mental health of students took a knock during the lockdown and said counselling and emotional support services were made available to ensure their mental wellness.

The study also revealed students in TVET colleges were more affected by the hard lockdown due to limited access to the internet.

Here are five quotes from his address:

Youth affected by Covid-19

“The fact that young people are losing their parents and grandparents due to Covid-19 is too much. Also the way we bury people today and the fact that we can’t bury our family members, ask yourself what kind of youth are we generating and what kind of effect are we going to start seeing in 20 to 30 years?”

Covid-19 training for students

“Higher Health built online and in-person training across all our campuses and established a network of more than 49,000 capacitated individuals. That includes frontline staff and student support staff, including wardens. Around 12,000 student volunteers have been trained to handle Covid-19 and its negative impact on our institutions.”