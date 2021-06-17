Defence department to open 'sexual misconduct centre' to deal with abuse

Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says her department is establishing a sexual misconduct centre to deal with members of the army accused of sexual offences.

This comes after a ministerial task team she appointed recommended the establishment of such a centre in a report this year.

Mapisa-Nqakula, addressing members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), said her department had made strides to address sexual assault cases which had become a problem. She was replying to a question asked by DA MP Mlindi Nhanha during a sitting of the NCOP on Thursday, about abuse directed at young women in the army.

“Reports are that a lot of times, women, especially youth, still face serious cases of abuse. These things are happening even though the head is a woman. It looks like not a lot is being done to deal with this scourge.