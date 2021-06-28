Supra gets another lifeline and told he can fight his suspension from the ANC

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has been thrown another lifeline, after the ANC ruled that his provincial disciplinary hearing was not done properly.

The party's national disciplinary committee ruled that the provincial disciplinary committee must rehear the case and make a ruling within 15 days.

The provincial disciplinary committee ruled in April this year that Mahumapelo — as well as acting North West ANC Women's League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane — should be suspended for five years after being found guilty of misconduct. But the case was finalised without the pair being present.

The misconduct charges stem from an event in December 6 last year, where the two took part in what was described as a “parallel” rally, when there was an official ANC rally on the same day at a nearby sports ground.

Mahumapelo and Lenkopane appealed their suspensions.

According to the findings of the national disciplinary committee, dated June 25, “the case was not properly ventilated at the provincial level”.

It added that it was in the “interest of justice” for the pair and for the party if the matter was sent back to the provincial disciplinary committee for rehearing. It must be finalised within 15 days.

“Both review applications are upheld to afford comrades Supra and Bitsa an opportunity to state their case and conduct their defence ... Both applicants are expected to give their full co-operation,” the ruling reads.

TimesLIVE