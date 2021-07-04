Zuma plays the blame game, says judiciary, Zondo and Madonsela are responsible for his woes

“This whole thing was never supposed to happen. My biggest sin was me pointing out that Zondo is biased [against] me, which is my legal right,” said Zuma. “It was one thing when I was saying he was biased but when he went to court to force me [to testify], that to me was a sign that he was abusing his power.”

Zuma then took cheap shots at Madonsela for her recommendation that the state capture inquiry should be established. Her recommendation that the chief justice appoint the chairperson of the commission, he said, was against the law.

“That lady [Madonsela] took away powers of the president, who is the only person constitutionally empowered to set up a judicial inquiry. She said the commission chairperson must be appointed by the chief justice, which is against the law,” he said.

Zuma said he took exception to the Constitutional Court admitting the state capture inquiry case to enforce a summons on him.

“When he [Zondo] went to the apex court to force me to appear despite my insistence that he was biased, I became hopeful that his colleagues were wise men and women who would tell him that he was wrong, he must start from the lower courts.

“But they entertained him and ruled that I must forcefully go appear before Zondo, and they added that I had no right to remain silent. When they said that, I decided it was game on. Having my right that is enshrined in the constitution being taken away from me by justices of the highest court showed me that they were ganging up on me with him [Zondo].

“That is when I decided to defy them too because I fought for my rights in the front lines of the struggle. Let me leave it at that before I lose my cool.”

Zuma was on stage with ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni as well as the party’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, who arrived midway through the speech.

TimesLIVE