Parliament to start an inquiry into violent pro-Zuma protests and looting

He said MPs from the police portfolio and joint committees of intelligence and on defence, would put together a report after different oversight visits and would call for the house to recommend that an inquiry be set up.

“One of the views already coming out strongly is the need for an in-depth parliamentary inquiry into the events of the last week,” said Frolick.

He said the inquiry would aim to uncover what exactly happened and also look at lapses in response to the unrest.

Frolick said time frames for the inquiry would be decided by National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, but he said it should happen as soon as possible.

“We don't want an inquiry now that will start at the end of the year, it must start as soon as parliament reconvenes in August,” said Frolick.

Parliament is further expected to summons security cluster ministers to account for intelligence failure during the looting spree and perceived public spats over the matter.

Chairperson of the committee, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, confirmed they will call police minister Bheki Cele, state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.