EVDS enhanced to allow public to schedule own appointments: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Acting minister in the presidency Nkumbudzo Ntshavheni has announced that the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) has been improved to allow the public to schedule their own appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations.
“The EVDS system has been enhanced to allow self-scheduling for people to schedule their own appointments instead of waiting for SMS appointments,” Ntshavheni said on Friday.
She said the elderly would be assisted with their scheduled appointments and get preference in cases of walk-ins at vaccination sites. Preference would also be given to those with disabilities.
Ntshavheni also said acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi was in KwaZulu-Natal to assess the impact of the recent civil unrest on the vaccination programme and healthcare services.
“We continue to remind South Africans to not buy stolen medicines as they may be contaminated and dangerous to their health.”
Giving an update on the number of deaths related to the unrest in Gauteng, Ntshavheni said the police had not revised the number of deaths in that province.
The number remains at 79, while the death toll in KwaZulu-Natal was revised downward to 251 from 258 as some deaths were unrelated to the unrest.
“Given the nature and extent of deaths, the police are continuously checking to get full confirmation on whether the deaths are related to the looting,” she said.
The total number of murder cases in Gauteng is 42.
The breakdown is as follows:
- Sedibeng four
- Johannesburg 11; and
- Ekurhuleni 27
The number of inquests in Gauteng is 37. There were no recorded deaths in Tshwane and on the West Rand.
The total number of murder cases in KwaZulu-Natal is 163.
The breakdown of them is as follows:
- Amajuba one
- Harry Gwala three
- Umzinyathi three
- Umkhanyakude three
- iLembe eight
- King Cetshwayo six
- Ugu nine
- EThekwini 110; and
- Umgungundlovu 20
The number of inquest dockets opened is 87. There is also one case of culpable homicide reported in KwaZulu-Natal where a person was run over by a vehicle.
She said there were no new developments in the arrests of instigators and key role players.
TimesLIVE