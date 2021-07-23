EVDS enhanced to allow public to schedule own appointments: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Ntshavheni also said acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi was in KwaZulu-Natal to assess the impact of the recent civil unrest on the vaccination programme and healthcare services.

“We continue to remind South Africans to not buy stolen medicines as they may be contaminated and dangerous to their health.”

Giving an update on the number of deaths related to the unrest in Gauteng, Ntshavheni said the police had not revised the number of deaths in that province.

The number remains at 79, while the death toll in KwaZulu-Natal was revised downward to 251 from 258 as some deaths were unrelated to the unrest.

“Given the nature and extent of deaths, the police are continuously checking to get full confirmation on whether the deaths are related to the looting,” she said.

The total number of murder cases in Gauteng is 42.

The breakdown is as follows:

Sedibeng four

Johannesburg 11; and

Ekurhuleni 27

The number of inquests in Gauteng is 37. There were no recorded deaths in Tshwane and on the West Rand.

The total number of murder cases in KwaZulu-Natal is 163.

The breakdown of them is as follows:

Amajuba one

Harry Gwala three

Umzinyathi three

Umkhanyakude three

iLembe eight

King Cetshwayo six

Ugu nine

EThekwini 110; and

Umgungundlovu 20

The number of inquest dockets opened is 87. There is also one case of culpable homicide reported in KwaZulu-Natal where a person was run over by a vehicle.

She said there were no new developments in the arrests of instigators and key role players.

TimesLIVE