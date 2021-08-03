Politics

Over 200 businesses join ActionSA's lawsuit against Ramaphosa and ANC — Mashaba

03 August 2021 - 07:20
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party will be suing President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele over the damage to property and widespread looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

ActionSA has issued a call to people who were affected by the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month to share their stories and join the party's class-action lawsuit against the ANC.

On Monday, Action SA leader Herman Mashaba announced that over 200 businesses have joined the party's ground-breaking lawsuit against President Cyril Ramaphosa, police minister Bheki Cele, members of the security cluster, and the ANC.

Mashaba said the party was suing the president and the government for failing in their legal obligation to uphold and maintain law and order during the unrest.

“There is no doubt that the provinces of KZN, Gauteng, and, indeed, the general SA economy, will have an exceedingly long road to economic recovery,” said Mashaba.

“It is without a doubt that the loss of life and livelihoods must be laid squarely at the ANC’s feet. Now more than ever, Action SA is determined to ensure that South Africans receive justice and that those responsible for the destruction we have seen are held to account.”

He said the party's legal team was reviewing the submissions it had received and would continue to provide South Africans with updates on the progress.

“Together, we can hold Ramaphosa and his cabinet to account,” said Mashaba.

The party has also demanded that the president establish an independent judicial commission of inquiry to ensure that those who were the ringleaders of the “treasonous acts” that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were brought to book.

Mashaba said he believed the inquiry would have the necessary power to hold even members of cabinet to account and prevent the ANC from using its majority in parliament to “whitewash any meaningful investigation and cover up the tracks of the many instigators who are quite likely their senior members and benefactors.”

