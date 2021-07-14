Violent looting is a serious threat and cannot be sugar-coated, says Maimane

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the ongoing violent looting in the country, saying it is a serious threat not to be sugar-coated.

Over the past few days, rampant rioting and looting has been taking place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng under the banner “Shutdown SA”. It was initially linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Expressing dismay at the situation, Maimane said the lawlessness and looting was a sign that the ANC had lost all moral authority and was dead and buried.

He said this proved that it was time for direct elections to remove the “crooks” from parliament, and elect leaders committed to SA.

“We cannot afford to decline into lawlessness and violence or to be divided on lines of race or tribe. This will take us nowhere and simply flame more violence and division,” he said.