Politics

Jacob Zuma underwent surgery on Saturday and more procedures have been scheduled for coming days

The department of correctional services urges people not to speculate over the 79-year-old's health

15 August 2021 - 08:32 By TimesLIVE
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: LULAMA ZENZILE/ File photo

Former President Jacob Zuma underwent surgery on Saturday at a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal where he is serving a 15-month sentence, the department of correctional services (DCS) said.

“Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days. As a result, DCS is unable to predict a discharge date as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be afforded the best care possible,” the department said in a statement on Sunday.

“As inmates are placed in correctional centres involuntarily, the state has a total and inescapable responsibility and duty to care for them in a manner that does not violate or compromise their constitutional rights, which include access to healthcare. 

“We appeal to all people to refrain from speculating on the health of Mr Zuma and allow medical practitioners space to continue providing quality healthcare to him.”

Zuma, 79, is serving jail time for contempt of court after he ignored an order to testify before the state capture commission of inquiry.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Jacob Zuma Foundation threatens legal action, says medical details should remain private

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it is greatly disturbed by the “callous and insensitive manner” in which the NPA and certain media outlets have ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed again due to ill health

Former president Jacob Zuma and the Thales Group were back before the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday for his plea hearing.
News
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | Yet another trial as we wait to find out if Zuma is really sick

While it is unquestionable that his rights must be upheld at all times, he still has to face the law one way or another
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Zuma’s team has 10 days to reveal what his mysterious health issue is

Ex-president’s condition will take up to six months to cure, doctor tells court as corruption trial is postponed yet again
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zondo has Molefe-sized headache as plot thickens over his shunting to Eskom Politics
  2. I ooze confidence because I will win, says Ace Magashule Politics
  3. Mkhize behind the scenes: the kingmaker came so close to the throne Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | A lot of words, Mr President, but what exactly do they mean? Politics
  5. This is why the local polls absolutely have to go ahead in October: DA Politics

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission