Politics

Bathabile Dlamini admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment, ANC confirms

24 August 2021 - 21:01 By TimesLIVE
ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has been admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment, the party said on Tuesday.
ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini has been admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment, the party said on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

ANC Woman's League president Bathabile Dlamini has been admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that Dlamini, who is also an NEC member, was admitted on Tuesday.

“We wish Comrade Bathabile a speedy recovery and hope that she successfully completes her medical treatment so that she can return to office and continue serving the movement. Comrade Bathabile's courage and resolve to beat Covid-19 should inspire all of us to stand together against this pandemic,” said Mabe.

He called on all South Africans “to defend each other and protect one another”.

“We ask all South Africans to show compassion and solidarity with those who are infected and to offer support to all families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19. We must all continue to practise basic health protocols and adhere to regulations. We must continue to wear our face masks, practise good hygiene, observe social distancing and vaccinate as it is the right thing to do.

“Vaccination will also allow our country to achieve the much-needed herd immunity necessary to ease lockdowns,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bathabile Dlamini to be prosecuted for perjury three years after alleged offence

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng has taken a decision to prosecute former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini for her alleged ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Defence minister 'bullied' over views on 'insurrection': Bathabile Dlamini

"I think it's too quick for us to say it's insurrection or not," says ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini.
Politics
1 month ago

'It's an indictment. We could have handled it better': Mokonyane, Dlamini speak out on unrest deaths

The unrest which claimed more than 200 lives was an indictment of SA society and could have been dealt with more responsibly, ANC officials Nomvula ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DA bolts straight out of the gate with lineup of metro mayoral candidates Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried Politics
  3. Letter of the law: Zuma lawyers launch fight-back strategy for corruption trial ... Politics
  4. Despite what they say I am up to the job, says new deputy health minister Politics
  5. I won’t compromise parliament for ‘personal whims’, says Mapisa-Nqakula Politics

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...