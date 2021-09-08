Will you vote? Here are the parties people may be most likely to choose

The forthcoming local government elections are likely to see an increase in support for the EFF, Action SA and other smaller parties.

That’s according to an Ipsos poll which found the ANC was leading the pack, despite a possible decrease in support.

Ipsos undertook a computer-assisted telephone interviewing study from August 16 to August 20, interviewing 1,501 randomly selected adults in the country.

Participants were asked which party they would vote for in the local government elections, with 49% choosing the ANC, 17.9% the DA and 14.5% the EFF.