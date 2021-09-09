Politics

RECORDED | Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption case back in court

09 September 2021 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

The legal proceedings regarding former president Jacob Zuma's medical records and his fitness to stand trial are on Thursday being heard virtually.

Thursday's court case, which is also related to Zuma’s special plea hearing seeking to remove prosecutor Billy Downer from his arms deal corruption trial, will be postponed to September 20 and 21 for the state to consider his medical evidence.

Zuma was this week placed on medical parole, 58 days after he was admitted as an inmate at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the criminal case, he is facing 16 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering and his co-accused, the French arms company Thales, is facing four counts.

Among the allegations is that the former president received an annual kickback of R500,000 paid through his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik in exchange for shielding Thales from an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

