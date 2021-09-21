Zuma fit to stand trial, say state medical experts

A legal team appointed by the state, which has been given access to former president Jacob Zuma’s medical records, has deemed that he is fit to stand trial.

This is according to the latest affidavit filed by advocate Billy Downer, who is leading the prosecution team in the arms deal trial in which Zuma and French arms company Thales are facing a myriad of charges.

Zuma wants Downer - and in fact all National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutors - off the case, claiming they are biased.

And this will be tested when the trial eventually gets under way with a “special plea” in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, during which Zuma indicated he wishes to give oral evidence.

When the issue last came before Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen on September 9, Zuma’s attorney, Bethuel Thusini, filed another affidavit in the special plea matter, accusing Downer of further acts of serious misconduct.

He placed on record that Zuma, who was admitted to a private hospital while serving a 15-month sentence imposed by the Constitutional Court for contempt of its ruling that he appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, had subsequently been released on medical parole because of his deteriorating medical condition.

He accused Downer of leaking documents regarding his condition to a journalist and “unlawfully” sending a heart specialist, Prof Andrew Sarkin, to examine Zuma.

While he conceded that Judge Koen had ordered that the state could appoint its own medical experts to examine him, this was on the basis that Zuma’s medical team would first provide a comprehensive medical report for the NPA to formulate an opinion.

Essentially, he accused Downer of jumping the gun on this.

Downer, in his affidavit, denies all of the allegations.

He says in spite of undertakings, the state did not receive the comprehensive medical report on time, and then Zuma’s doctors did not initially provide all of his medical records.

Based on what they did get, Sarkin, Prof Martin Brand, a gastric surgeon, and Dr Albert Muranda, a nephrologist, concluded in a report dated September 14 that Zuma was medically fit to stand trial.