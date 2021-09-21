WATCH | LOL! This is how Malema felt after 'dealing with ANC clowns'

EFF leader Julius Malema has made light of a scuffle involving his party and ANC members at a voting station at Dambuza township in Pietermaritzburg.

Over the weekend, ANC members allegedly tried to prevent Malema from entering the voting station.

A video of the incident showed people wearing ANC-branded T-shirts and headscarves engaged in verbal altercations with EFF members at a closed gate outside the voting station.

Taking to social media, Malema shared a video of a man singing, suggesting it depicted his mood after “dealing with ANC clowns decisively”.

In the video, the man in church-like attire can be heard harmonising a hymn while blowing steam out of a hot iron.