KZN political leader makes candidates sign resignation letters to counter councillors who go awol

A KwaZulu-Natal political party leader has initiated an unorthodox method to ensure his candidates remain accountable to service delivery and the needs of citizens by making them sign resignation letters.

African Democratic Change (ADeC) president Visvin Reddy on Thursday asked his 96 candidates contesting the upcoming election to sign undated resignation letters which will be kept with the party's legal adviser.

Reddy said the unprecedented move formed part of the party's commitment to remain “accountable and available during times of crisis”.

“The letters will be in possession of the party and the moment any of our ADeC councillors are found to be wanting - in that they don't hold regular public feedback meetings with their communities, they are not answering their telephones, when they are basically absent in their communities - we will then request a memorandum to be signed by citizens.”

He said for a councillor to be removed, a majority vote in accordance with the number of people within a specific ward would need to be petitioned and handed to the party, bringing into effect the councillor's immediate resignation.

“This is just a stopgap mechanism until we are able to change the laws in the country, where citizens will have the power to remove councillors who are ineffective.”

Reddy, who is gunning for the Indian vote in areas such as Chatsworth and Phoenix, previously held positions within the Minority Front, DA and ANC before stepping away from politics to concentrate on activism work for several years.

He said his activism had again led him back to politics, where he was elected ADeC president last year.

The party was founded by former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza, who has since joined ActionSA and is the party's eThekwini mayoral candidate for the municipal elections.

Reddy said ADeC remained confident ahead of the elections, in which it aims to take control of 27 wards in eThekwini.

He said he personally trained the party's candidates, citing his political experience having served as the deputy director for governance in the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

TimesLIVE