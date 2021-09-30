President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm
30 September 2021 - 16:47
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm, the presidency confirmed on Thursday.
The address will cover the latest developments on the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and follows meetings with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.
The address comes in the context of falling Covid-19 cases, and after the third wave of infections was officially declared as being over.
TimesLIVE