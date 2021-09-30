Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

30 September 2021 - 16:47 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramahosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday on the latest developments in the country's fight against Covid-19. File picture.
Image: Filip Singer - Pool/Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm, the presidency confirmed on Thursday.

The address will cover the latest developments on the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and follows meetings with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.

The address comes in the context of falling Covid-19 cases, and after the third wave of infections was officially declared as being over.

TimesLIVE

