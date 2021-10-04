Politics

A lounge, flushing toilets and 'privacy for parents’ — Here’s what to expect from the EFF’s RDP houses

04 October 2021 - 10:00
EFF leader Julius Malema says 'proper' RDP houses will restore human dignity.
Image: EFF/Twitter

EFF leader Julius Malema has dished out more details about the RDP houses the party plans to build should it be elected in the November 1 local government elections.

Malema said the EFF planned to build “proper” RDP houses that would restore human dignity.

He was addressing the community in Mokgopong, Limpopo, over the weekend.

He said the EFF would build different RDP houses to the ones built by the ANC over the past few years.

Malema said “dignified” RDP houses can be achieved if people are given land, adding that people will be proud to invite visitors to their homes.

“The RDP houses the EFF will build for people will boast a lounge, kitchen,  bathroom with a flushing toilet and bedrooms, and will be big enough to allow parents to have privacy,” said Malema.

“You must look at the houses the EFF is donating. We want to build you those houses. We don’t want houses where immediately when you step out of your bedroom you’re already next to the pots.”

