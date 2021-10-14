Julius Malema talks bribery, David Mabuza and Mpumalanga coal mines
The province is underdeveloped because ANC politicians are being bribed to not hold mine companies accountable, says EFF leader
14 October 2021 - 12:48
EFF leader Julius Malema has taken aim at the ANC and the country’s deputy president David Mabuza for poor service delivery in Mpumalanga.
This while Malema also pointed his arrow at coal mines in the province, accusing them of bribing ANC politicians to get away with their social responsibility to improve areas where they dig up coal...
