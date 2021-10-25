EFF says King Dalindyebo’s presence on their campaign trail is a ‘blessing’
The EFF said on Sunday it was humbled by the support it has received from AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.
The king joined EFF leader Julius Malema on the campaign trail in Mandela Park in Mthatha.
The party said it considered his presence a blessing, adding that it would not betray his and the voters’ trust.
The party also committed to achieving the king’s vision of agricultural development for the community.
“We vow we shall never betray his confidence and faith in our movement, that we shall stop at nothing to fight for the dignity of the AbaThembu people and all black people in general.
“We know it is the king’s desire to see massive agricultural development in his kingdom and across the rural SA. In the name of his hope and faith in us, we shall stop at nothing until his heart’s desires come to pass in his lifetime,” said the red berets.
[HAPPENING NOW 🎥]: King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo speaking at the community meeting to be addressed by CIC @Julius_S_Malema.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 24, 2021
The king has declared that he will be voting EFF and encouraged abaThembu to #VoteEFF
He also thanked the CIC for the GIFT he has given him. pic.twitter.com/Y3sNYyXBzJ
The king said he was confident the EFF would deliver the best living conditions for residents.
“If AbaThembu want the best living conditions, they will vote for the EFF. As you all know, I am supposed to be non-partisan as the king, but this time around, if I had to, I would vote for the EFF,” he told a cheering crowd.