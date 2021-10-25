Politics

EFF says King Dalindyebo’s presence on their campaign trail is a ‘blessing’

25 October 2021 - 13:30
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has thrown his weight behind the EFF. File photo.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

The EFF said on Sunday it was humbled by the support it has received from AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

The king joined EFF leader Julius Malema on the campaign trail in Mandela Park in Mthatha. 

The party said it considered his presence a blessing, adding that it would not betray his and the voters’ trust.

The party also committed to achieving the king’s vision of agricultural development for the community. 

“We vow we shall never betray his confidence and faith in our movement, that we shall stop at nothing to fight for the dignity of the AbaThembu people and all black people in general.

“We know it is the king’s desire to see massive agricultural development in his kingdom and across the rural SA. In the name of his hope and faith in us, we shall stop at nothing until his heart’s desires come to pass in his lifetime,” said the red berets. 

The king said he was confident the EFF would deliver the best living conditions for residents. 

“If AbaThembu want the best living conditions, they will vote for the EFF. As you all know, I am supposed to be non-partisan as the king, but this time around, if I had to, I would vote for the EFF,” he told a cheering crowd. 

