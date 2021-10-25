LISTEN | ‘The ANC is a criminal enterprise. I will never work with the devil' — Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader says he will not consider a coalition with the ruling party
25 October 2021 - 10:59
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says in the case of a coalition, he can work with all political parties except the ANC.
In an exclusive interview with TimesLIVE, he said he would not work with the ANC in any structure of government, calling the ruling party “the devil”...
