Politics

LISTEN | ‘The ANC is a criminal enterprise. I will never work with the devil' — Herman Mashaba

ActionSA leader says he will not consider a coalition with the ruling party

25 October 2021 - 10:59 By Bulelani Nonyukela

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says in the case of a coalition, he can work with all political parties except the ANC.

In an exclusive interview with TimesLIVE, he said he would not work with the ANC in any structure of government, calling the ruling party “the devil”...

