‘I don’t know who I must choose’: voting in major areas in Ekurhuleni off to a slow start

Voting stations in Katlehong, Thokoza and Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni experienced a slow start on Monday morning, with fewer voters queuing to cast their ballots, including in Ward 51, where executive mayor Mzwandile Masina was expected to vote.

At 10am, only eight voters were inside Mogobeng Primary School where Masina would vote.

Some residents sat outside their homes and watched as voters, mostly elderly people, made their way to voting stations. Those at home indicated they would not be casting their ballots.

Thato Mabala, from Nhlapo Section, said some residents did not have the energy to vote.

“I did register but I don’t see myself voting because I don’t know who I must choose. Many people don’t see the point of voting because none of the things we have been promised here have been fulfilled,” Mabala said.

Some residents said they would decide later in the day if they would cast their ballots.