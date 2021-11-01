Politics

WATCH LIVE | IEC gives update on progress of local government elections

01 November 2021 - 20:04 By TimesLIVE

The IEC will on Monday give an update on the progress of the local government elections. 

Although voter turnout has been said to be low across SA, it has been an eventful election day, with protests of service delivery also taking place in parts of the country.

Some South Africans used the day to express their dissatisfaction with service delivery, with some choosing not to vote.

Earlier a reporter in Soweto was arrested by SAPS for allegedly interfering with the work of the IEC, he was later released. 

