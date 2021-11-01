'People don't want to vote': Low turnout trend seen at Alex high school

As sewage runoff flowed into the streets where garbage was piled up, people at Alexandra High School continued their lives seemingly unperturbed by Monday's local government election.

There was a bleak turnout at the voting station in Ward 91 — mirroring reports of poor turnout not just in parts of Johannesburg and Gauteng, but across SA.

Zanele Khanyile said her loyalty to the ANC felt like being in an unhealthy relationship.

“It’s obvious I voted ANC, but they don’t take care of us. Not once have our needs been considered. We don’t have water, housing and electricity. We’re tired of this life. I wish they would stop treating us as rejects and come through for us.” said the woman.

Nicholas Sithole said he was doing rounds to drop people off at the voting station to encourage a better turnout.

“People are going on with their lives and don’t want to vote. I’ve been fetching people I know and telling them to come vote.

“I voted around 2pm; it went well. It’s been quiet all day, honestly people don’t want to vote. I wasn’t happy to vote but I had to.

“I’ve been living here for so long, I wish the party I’ve voted for can put our needs first. What irritates us is that our lives don’t change but every now and then we’re expected to vote,” Sithole said.

He said electricity load reductions in the area had become a headache.

“We always have load reduction. You come back around 8pm from work and you get into a dark home.

“We have comrade friends in the ANC, some of whom we grew up with, but they never come here to help us.” Sithole added.