David Mabuza backs De Ruyter despite power cuts and 'dead horse' comment

Deputy President David Mabuza has backed Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter amid calls for his sacking over rotational power cuts.

The power supply has been unreliable for the better part of a month, with stage 2 load-shedding returning on Wednesday afternoon after a few days' respite.

Unions - including those affiliated to the governing ANC, such as the National Union of Mineworkers - commentators, and some political parties have called for De Ruyter's dismissal.

De Ruyter angered many when he said he would not resign of his own accord and referred to Eskom as a dead horse.

“There’s this lovely saying ... that you can flog a dead horse, and you can go one step further and change the jockey ... but that won’t solve the problem. It's more important to have continuity in management rather than to fall back into the trap that Eskom has been in over the past 10 years when we had 11 CEOs. This contributed to the instability in the organisation,” he said during a media briefing last week.