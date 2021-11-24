Politics

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams calls on parties to put aside political differences

Interactions must not derail the main goal of service delivery

24 November 2021 - 14:00
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said coalition governments are the future for SA.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Newly-elected City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has called on political parties to put aside their differences and work together in the best interests of residents.

Williams was re-elected as mayor unopposed on Tuesday and was the only nominated candidate.

During his keynote address, Williams thanked voters who supported the DA in the local government elections earlier this month, saying the elections strengthened SA’s democracy. 

“Regardless of our political background, it is important that we put the needs of our residents first and strive to ensure we adhere to the highest level of excellence in the work we do in the city. 

“No man or woman is an island. If we are to lead Tshwane into a prosperous future, it is only possible if we overcome our political differences and place the interests of our residents as our top priority.

“This is why I appeal that, as representatives of political parties, we continuously strive to work together towards enhancing the quality of services provided to our communities.”

Williams said while he expected debates and opposing views from opposition parties, these interactions must not lead to instability in the city and derail the main goal of service delivery. 

The DA installed its mayors in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane on Monday and Tuesday after receiving supporting votes from the EFF and ActionSA. The ANC fielded Mzwandile Masina and Mpho Moerane in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg. 

