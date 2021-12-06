IN QUOTES | KZN is in fourth Covid-19 wave, says premier Sihle Zikalala

State of readiness for the fourth wave

“The department of health has developed a plan to deal with Covid-19, including a festive season plan. All planned events, including cultural events, have been targeted, and are required to have a Covid-19 plan.”

Isolation beds

“The province has a total of 3,355 isolation beds dedicated for Covid-19 patients, with 1,533 beds reserved for people undergoing testing, and 117 ICU beds in public hospitals. More beds will be provided if the need arises.”

A call for more people to vaccinate

“With the emergence of the Omicron variant, we appeal to citizens to get vaccinated so their bodies are able to fight the virus. We are concerned at the slow uptake of vaccinations in KwaZulu-Natal. The only way we stand a chance of defeating Covid-19 is by getting everyone vaccinated.”