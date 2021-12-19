KZN ANC support for Zuma is not anti Ramaphosa, says Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala says deep-rooted divisions within the ANC have stifled internal debate. Due to this, support for Jacob Zuma is interpreted as opposition to President Cyril Ramaphosa while working with Ramaphosa is seen as deserting Zuma.

Zikalala told party members in his opening speech at the Moses Mabhida conference that it was “unfortunate” that these divisions have changed the character of the party and are destroying debate, frankness and the ability for members to freely express themselves within structures of the ANC.

He was explaining that the provincial executive's decision to lobby the national leadership to join Zuma's appeal as “friends of the court” was not a sign that they were anti-Ramaphosa.

“There is this tendency of extremism, comrades have become extremists — now this is wrong, it pits the ANC against itself. Members of the ANC will say if you support former president Zuma you are undermining the sitting president or if you are working with the current president it means you have deserted former president Zuma.

“But members should analyse things as they are, in totality and understand their interconnectedness. Members of the ANC must not allow narrow analysis, they must avoid acting like the media which will easily pit us against each other,” said Zikalala.