WATCH: Parliament fire — suspect being questioned says Ramaphosa

02 January 2022 - 14:39 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses media outside parliament on Sunday
President Cyril Ramaphosa says one person is being held for questioning after a fire broke out in parliament in the early hours of Sunday.

Ramaphosa arrived at parliament  shortly after 1pm to inspect the damage accompanied by Western Cape premier Alan Winde and public works minister Patricia de Lille.

“We must be thankful the offices have not burnt to the ground. Everyone acted with speed and we are thankful that everyone mobilised. There are certain things that do work,” he said. Ramaphosa described the fire as “devastating news”, especially a day after Archbishop Desmond Tutu's funeral.

“It's just really a terrible setback. The Arch would've been devastated as well. This is a place he supported and prayed for.”

He said the city’s firefighters should be praised for their efficient service.

“They intervened at the right time. Their appearance has saved a very important national key point.”

Police have confirmed via their official Twitter account that one person has been taken in for questioning.

