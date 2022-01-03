Moving parliament to Tshwane is not a priority — ANC chief whip

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina says moving parliament to Tshwane is not a priority while the country is facing a high unemployment rate, inequality and underdevelopment.

“The debate about moving parliament to Pretoria has financial implications, it has constitutional implications,” Majodina said on Monday.

“If you look at the constitution, the seat of parliament is in Cape Town and therefore we would have to start by amending the constitution if we want to move parliament,” she said.

Speaking to eNCA, Majodina said the move would require money the country does not have.

“If there was no fire, why should we move parliament?

“We cannot prioritise the moving of parliament when we have a high rate of unemployment, underdevelopment and inequality.”

Majodina said she thought it was “good for us” that there are two distinct seats of government; the administrative seat in Pretoria and the legislature in Cape Town.

She was confident parliament’s work would not be deterred by the fire that gutted some of the legislature’s key buildings.

She said she expected MPs to continue with their oversight and lawmaking work, even if it meant “meeting on a field”.