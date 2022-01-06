‘Liars must be told if they lied’: Shivambu hits back at Ramaphosa

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has taken aim at ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa, saying “liars must be told if they lied”.

This comes after Ramaphosa, on Wednesday, said he did not like being called a liar.

Ramaphosa was accused of lying during a meeting with traditional leaders in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, ahead of the ANC’s birthday celebrations on Saturday.

Kgoshi Kagoshi Phaahla called out Ramaphosa for not living up to promises he made to them in May 2017.

It was not clear what exactly the promise was, with Phahlaa only speaking of a promise to transfer properties to them within six months.

“Today, I am standing here without a single property being transferred. I’m still asking myself how many more lies we are going to hear today,” said Phaahla.

However, Ramaphosa denied that the leaders were lied to. He said he would have liked to hear about the challenges the people of Sekhukhune face instead of being told he was lying.

“What I would have wanted to hear is the interest of our people who are sitting here rather than people saying the president is lying, lying about this and that,” said Ramaphosa.

“I would have preferred to hear about the issues that we need to address as government, as a particular interest of our people.”

Weighing in on Ramaphosa’s statement, Shivambu said people have the right to remind “real leaders” of their previous commitments.

“Why would any leader who’s serious act childishly when being held accountable?” he asked.

“The people have every right to remind real leaders of your previous commitments and instead of tantrums, leaders must account. Liars must be told if they lied,” Shivambu added.