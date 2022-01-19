Naledi Chirwa hits back at critics: ‘You can lie about my nationality until you turn green in the buttocks’

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa has clapped back at critics amid the backlash over her calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a “weak little boy”.

Chirwa hit back at social media users who alleged she is not South African, saying the lies will never silence her.

“You can lie to yourselves about my nationality until you turn green in the buttocks,” she said.

“It will not make your lies the truth and neither will it ever silence me. I didn’t buy my voice. I’m not renting it either. Rest assured, I will always speak and there’s nothing you can do about it.”