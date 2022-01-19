Politics

Naledi Chirwa hits back at critics: ‘You can lie about my nationality until you turn green in the buttocks’

19 January 2022 - 10:00
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa says she will not be silenced by critics.
Image: Instagram/Naledi Chirwa

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa has clapped back at critics amid the backlash over her calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a “weak little boy”. 

Chirwa hit back at social media users who alleged she is not South African, saying the lies will never silence her. 

“You can lie to yourselves about my nationality until you turn green in the buttocks,” she said. 

“It will not make your lies the truth and neither will it ever silence me. I didn’t buy my voice. I’m not renting it either. Rest assured, I will always speak and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Chirwa came under fire this week when she responded to Ramaphosa’s weekly newsletter by calling him “toothless” and a “weak little boy”.

In the letter, Ramaphosa said South Africans must safeguard the constitution against any and all efforts to diminish it. 

“You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges you sent to collapse Lindiwe [Sisulu] were collapsed themselves. It won’t be surprising if you do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum, we are expecting it. You’ll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana (a boy is a boy),” said Chirwa.

Her tweet was met with condemnation from many on social media, who said she should be respectful towards Ramaphosa.

Chirwa slammed the suggestion.

“Respect? Save me, please. Forget it. He can adorn the highest title in the universe and he will still be the scum of the earth in my eyes,” she said.

“The problem is that you respect people for what they are and not who they are.”

