'You're a bully': Naledi Chirwa sets the record straight about 'drawing inspiration' from Ntsiki Mazwai

12 March 2021 - 09:54
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa. File photo.
Image: Twitter/Naledi Chirwa

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa denies drawing inspiration from “narcissistic and envious” poet Ntsiki Mazwai, after Ntsiki accused Naledi of “taking jabs” at her on social media to build herself up.

I'm quite sure I am one of the women who inspired Naledi in her youth. I remember her vividly always taking jabs at me on social media to build herself,” Ntsiki tweeted on Thursday.

Naledi denied Ntsiki's claim.

“I’m in my youth now and I can tell you for free that I find zero inspiration in narcissistic and envious women who centre themselves whilst erasing other women activists. You’re a bully sis’Ntsiki. You erase our agency and our work every chance you get. That doesn’t inspire me at all.” 

Ntsiki sent out the tweet that started the fire.

She said EFF women are not “as powerful and courageous” as she is, as they “all cower to male leaders”. A supporter of Naledi disputed the claim and said the MP has achieved more than Ntsiki, even though she is much younger.

Naledi did not engage her further.

I’ve blocked her again. There’s no way around just focusing on activism with Ntsiki. She will by any means necessary resort to bullying unprovoked. It’s so sad,” she tweeted.

Another Twitter user said he would block her too because her “toxicity is too much”.

“Also blocking. She says the right things sometimes. But her toxicity is too much now, very unnecessary.” 

