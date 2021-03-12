'You're a bully': Naledi Chirwa sets the record straight about 'drawing inspiration' from Ntsiki Mazwai

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa denies drawing inspiration from “narcissistic and envious” poet Ntsiki Mazwai, after Ntsiki accused Naledi of “taking jabs” at her on social media to build herself up.

“I'm quite sure I am one of the women who inspired Naledi in her youth. I remember her vividly always taking jabs at me on social media to build herself,” Ntsiki tweeted on Thursday.

Naledi denied Ntsiki's claim.

“I’m in my youth now and I can tell you for free that I find zero inspiration in narcissistic and envious women who centre themselves whilst erasing other women activists. You’re a bully sis’Ntsiki. You erase our agency and our work every chance you get. That doesn’t inspire me at all.”