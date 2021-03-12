'You're a bully': Naledi Chirwa sets the record straight about 'drawing inspiration' from Ntsiki Mazwai
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa denies drawing inspiration from “narcissistic and envious” poet Ntsiki Mazwai, after Ntsiki accused Naledi of “taking jabs” at her on social media to build herself up.
“I'm quite sure I am one of the women who inspired Naledi in her youth. I remember her vividly always taking jabs at me on social media to build herself,” Ntsiki tweeted on Thursday.
Naledi denied Ntsiki's claim.
“I’m in my youth now and I can tell you for free that I find zero inspiration in narcissistic and envious women who centre themselves whilst erasing other women activists. You’re a bully sis’Ntsiki. You erase our agency and our work every chance you get. That doesn’t inspire me at all.”
I’m in my youth NOW & I can tell you for free that I find zero inspiration in narcissistic & envious women who center themselves whilst erasing other women activists. You’re a bully sis’Ntsiki. You erase our agency & our work every chance you get. That doesn’t inspire me at all. https://t.co/CUFF3c6MRr— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) March 11, 2021
Ntsiki sent out the tweet that started the fire.
She said EFF women are not “as powerful and courageous” as she is, as they “all cower to male leaders”. A supporter of Naledi disputed the claim and said the MP has achieved more than Ntsiki, even though she is much younger.
Chirwa""" she may be young and you are old but if we were to compare what you have achieved and what she has achieved you dont come anywhere close— MODAU 💯 (@Vhadau02111646) March 11, 2021
Naledi did not engage her further.
“I’ve blocked her again. There’s no way around just focusing on activism with Ntsiki. She will by any means necessary resort to bullying unprovoked. It’s so sad,” she tweeted.
Another Twitter user said he would block her too because her “toxicity is too much”.
“Also blocking. She says the right things sometimes. But her toxicity is too much now, very unnecessary.”
I’ve blocked her AGAIN. There’s no way around just focusing on activism with Ntsiki. She will by any means necessary resort to bullying unprovoked. It’s so sad.— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) March 11, 2021