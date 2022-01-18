Politics

POLL | Did Naledi Chirwa go too far with ‘weak little boy’ Ramaphosa comments?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
18 January 2022 - 13:00
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa sparked debate with her comments on the president.
Image: Twitter/Naledi Chirwa

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa had tongues wagging on Tuesday when she responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s weekly newsletter by labelling him a “weak little boy”.

Ramaphosa used this week’s letter to share his thoughts on the recent fire at parliament, part one of the state capture report and the fierce debate on the constitution sparked in the aftermath of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s controversial opinion piece.

“We need to protect our constitution, our democratic state and the electoral process from anyone who wants to weaken our democracy and deny the SA people their hard-won freedom,” read the letter.

While many weighed in on his comments, Chirwa launched a scathing attack on Ramaphosa.

You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u [sic] sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. It won’t be surprising if u [sic] do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You’ll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana (a boy is a boy),” she wrote.

She made several allegations against Ramaphosa and said nothing would make her respect him.

“Forget it. He can adorn the highest title in the universe and he will still be the scum of the earth in my eyes,” she tweeted. 

Her comments drew sharp reaction, with many slamming her and saying she should have respect for her elders.

Others defended her, saying she was telling the truth and was within her right to criticise the president.

