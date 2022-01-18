POLL | Did Naledi Chirwa go too far with ‘weak little boy’ Ramaphosa comments?

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa had tongues wagging on Tuesday when she responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s weekly newsletter by labelling him a “weak little boy”.

Ramaphosa used this week’s letter to share his thoughts on the recent fire at parliament, part one of the state capture report and the fierce debate on the constitution sparked in the aftermath of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s controversial opinion piece.

“We need to protect our constitution, our democratic state and the electoral process from anyone who wants to weaken our democracy and deny the SA people their hard-won freedom,” read the letter.

While many weighed in on his comments, Chirwa launched a scathing attack on Ramaphosa.

“You’re such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u [sic] sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. It won’t be surprising if u [sic] do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You’ll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana (a boy is a boy),” she wrote.