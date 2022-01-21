AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to visit Zuma in Nkandla this weekend

It seems Dali Mpofu, Mzwanele Manyi and Bantu Holomisa may have had a helping hand in setting up AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's meeting with former president Jacob Zuma this weekend.

Dalindyebo is to pay Zuma a visit on Saturday at his Nkandla homestead.

The visit was first hinted at by UDM leader Holomisa.

In a tweet on New Year’s Day, Holomisa told Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, that Dalindyebo was keen to visit Zuma.

Holomisa was reacting to Zuma-Sambudla's post about how 2022 was going to be a significant year, as she turns 40 and her father turns 80.

“Uzukungiphe lembiza uyiselayo Nxamalala [Please share the fountain that you drink out of]. Happy New Year to you and your family.

“Emgidini wakwa Dali Mpofu [At Dali Mpofu's ceremony] the King of the Thembus, Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo ordered Dali, Manyi and myself to organise a visit to your home. Dali Mpofu and Mzwanele Manyi, siyeza [we are coming]," said Holomisa.