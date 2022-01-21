Malema takes Mangaung sewage fight to SAHRC, threatens legal action

The EFF has lodged an official complaint against the Mangaung municipality in the Free State for allegedly infringing on the human rights of residents.

They say thousands of the metropolitan municipality's residents live around large pools of sewage, severely compromising their health and safety, and in some cases preventing elderly and wheelchair bound people from moving around.

“The municipality has been negligent in its performance, resulting in the rights of people being infringed,” the EFF said.

The compliant to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) was filed by EFF president Julius Malema in writing after conducting an oversight visit in the metro last week.

“During the oversight visit I was accompanied by some members of the local community. They are deeply disgusted and concerned about the spillages because of the effect on the health and safety of all, especially the elderly and children,” wrote Malema.

Among the most affected areas, according to Malema, are wards 1, 3, 11 and 16.