Eusebius on TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Athol Trollip reflects on what is different about his latest political adventure

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
11 February 2022 - 08:24
Herman Mashaba, left, and Athol Trollip sit down before an ActionSA media conference in Gqeberha on Wednesday at which it was announced that Trollip had joined the party
Herman Mashaba, left, and Athol Trollip sit down before an ActionSA media conference in Gqeberha on Wednesday at which it was announced that Trollip had joined the party Image:
Image: Eugene Coetzee

In Eusebius on TimesLIVE, former DA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip explains how his respite from politics and venture into consultancy allowed him to see anew the experiences of ordinary South Africans across towns and cities in the Eastern Cape and elsewhere.

Having observed the results of state capture he decided to re-enter politics after engaging ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on questions about his party’s constitution and issues such as immigration and the accusation of xenophobia levelled at Mashaba and the party.

Listen to a segment of the conversation here: 

To listen to the full episode and read the full article, go here

