LISTEN | Athol Trollip reflects on what is different about his latest political adventure

In Eusebius on TimesLIVE, former DA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip explains how his respite from politics and venture into consultancy allowed him to see anew the experiences of ordinary South Africans across towns and cities in the Eastern Cape and elsewhere.

Having observed the results of state capture he decided to re-enter politics after engaging ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on questions about his party’s constitution and issues such as immigration and the accusation of xenophobia levelled at Mashaba and the party.



Listen to a segment of the conversation here: