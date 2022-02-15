‘Don’t practise your ubuntu at the expense of South Africans’ Herman Mashaba tells Mmusi Maimane

Former DA and The People’s Dialogue colleagues Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane had social media timelines heating up this week with their debate on foreign nationals working in SA.

Immigration has been a hot topic in politics over the last few months, with the Patriotic Alliance “inspecting” local stores owned by foreign nationals for expired goods and the EFF visiting restaurants to check the ratio of locals employed.

Maimane weighed in on the conversation recently, saying “when we scapegoat our African brothers and sisters we are going against our values ​​and demonstrating a lack of vision and appetite to fix the real problems”.

He shared an article, published in the Citizen, in which he said there had been a failure to create jobs and that banning foreigners from certain jobs was nothing more than scapegoating for the real failures.

He added that creating tension between foreigners and South Africans was a political trick that goes against the principle of ubuntu.

Mashaba weighed in on the debate Maimane's comments sparked, telling him to not use ubuntu at the expense of South Africans.

“Please, Mr Maimane, don't practise your ubuntu at the expense of South Africans. I thought you believed in the rule of law to build a capable state. You can’t build a country when you are selective in the application of your country’s laws,” he said.