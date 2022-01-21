'First they ignore you, then they copy you' — Mashaba throws 'shade' at EFF

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has suggested the EFF “copied" him with their oversight visits conducted this week to assess the employment ratio of South Africans to foreign nationals in the hospitality sector.

Mashaba has often criticised the government for its alleged failure to tackle undocumented foreign nationals.

He said his views were not only ignored but were also challenged.

“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you ... then they copy you. Some politicians in this country,” he tweeted.