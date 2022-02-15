NPA head Shamila Batohi stands firm on private sector funding move

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi has again defended efforts to have the private sector help fund the agency responsible for state prosecutions.

Speaking to MPs in the standing committee on public accounts, Batohi said the authority would not be the first to be funded by the private sector.

She also defended the NPA against the perception it would be seen to be conflicted or biased should it be funded by the public sector.

Batohi was addressing the committee on Tuesday as part of a report back on cases referred to the NPA by the Special Investigating Unit.

Authorities came in for heavy criticism when it emerged that Steinhoff would pay for a forensic investigation by PwC into accounting irregularities.