There’s a reason prosecuting state capture crimes takes time

Complex corruption cases demand extensive resources — at a time when the NPA itself is being rebuilt, says NPA chief Shamila Batohi

With two courageous and comprehensive reports from the Zondo commission now handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, attention is — correctly — turning to the criminal justice system to begin investigating and prosecuting those involved in state capture.



As the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), responsible for converting the vast amounts of information and recommendations into evidence and watertight cases that prove criminal wrongdoing beyond reasonable doubt, we are hard at work to ensure that thorough investigations are conducted and, where the standard of evidence is met, people are prosecuted. ..