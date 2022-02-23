Political party funding declarations: these parties secured the largest donations

The ANC scored the biggest donations in the third quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year, totalling R22m.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Tuesday released a report on political party declarations in line with the Political Party Funding Act that came into effect last year.

The act requires parties to declare monetary donations exceeding R100,000.

The IEC said 11 political parties made declarations totalling R46m.

The report included the EFF which submitted its declaration for the first time.

Party leader Julius Malema has often defended the party’s decision not to declare its financial affairs, saying it used funds it gets from parliament and the IEC.

Here are the political parties that scored the most donations and their funders:

ANC — R22m

Funders include a company called Batho Batho and Naspers . The companies donated R15m and R1m respectively. Another big donor is identified in the report as Harmony Gold, which donated R5m.

DA — R12m

The party's biggest donors were Fynbos Ekwiteit, which donated R5m, and Harmony Gold and African Rainbow Minerals with R2m each.

Others are the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, R300,000, and Charles Liasides, R300,000.

ActionSA — R5m

Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA scored R5m in donations, including two donations from the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and the Shave & Gibson Foundation of R530,000 and R150,000 respectively.

A company identified as PTY Props 274 donated R4m in “in-kind” donations.

EFF — R3m

Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals donated R1m.

Harmony Gold , which also donated to the DA and ANC, was among the biggest donors with R1m.

An individual identified as Mr SN Maseko donated R100,000 and SA Breweries R100,000.

3Sixty Health is listed as having donated monetary and “in-kind” donations of R600,000 and R150,000 respectively.