Bongani Baloyi on recruiting Midvaal residents to ActionSA: ‘We’re focused on removing the ANC in 2024’

Baloyi’s statement drew mixed reactions, with some saying he should extend his reach to people in Sasolburg/Zamdela who voted for that “other place” because of his sterling performance in Midvaal.

“We are coming. That part is historically part of the Vaal,” said Baloyi.

However, one user slammed Baloyi for not calling the DA by its name after “DA councillors voted him into his position as mayor of Midvaal and gave him a voice”.

“Services were delivered under a DA government. The town was the highest rated in Gauteng. Now Bongani Baloyi can’t even call it by its name and will try to tell people Midvaal is suffering under the DA,” said the user.

In his response, Baloyi said his recruitment plans were to remove the ANC as the ruling party and were not necessarily about the DA.

“I [am] recruiting many South Africans into ActionSA, including in Midvaal and your neighbourhood soon,” he said.

“We are focused on our objective to remove the ANC in 2024. For us to do so, we are going to build structures of the party in every ward in the country, including Midvaal.”