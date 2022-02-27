Politics

Oscar Mabuyane supports calls for a peaceful resolution to Russia-Ukraine war

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
27 February 2022 - 09:34
Oscar Mabuyane
Oscar Mabuyane
Image: Alan Eason

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has added his support to the call for a peaceful resolution to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This comes after president Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday made a call for mediation and engagement to end the war unfolding between the two countries which is threatening to lead to what some suggest will be “World War 3".

Ramaphosa was addressing the Intergovernmental National Litigation Forum in Pretoria on Friday.

Mabuyane was speaking on Saturday in his capacity as the ANC Eastern Cape chairperson during an extended provincial executive committee meeting which was also attended by Ramaphosa. 

“We too, President, join you and the millions of voices that are calling for calm to be restored and for the conflict to be mediated as soon as possible. The urgent and most pressing task in the situation is the protection of innocent lives, particularly women, children, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups who often become victims of a conflict they didn’t create. 

“We are also calling for an end to the expansion of the military presence of Nato led by the US not just in Ukraine but in other parts of the world as this is an act of provoking war,” said Mabuyane.

He condemned the attitude of the European Union and the US on their position not to negotiate, saying it further fuelled the tensions and limited chances for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. 

A number of countries in the western world, including the US and Britain, have hit Russia with sanctions after it invaded Ukraine this week.

Ramaphosa had said all countries of the world, particularly the UN Security Council, should be more engaged in a mediation process.

“It is not necessary for people to be killed when the options of mediation, negotiation and engagement are available.”

