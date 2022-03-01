Elgar says SA fightback against NZ shows team’s character, growth and maturity

SA staged one of the finest comebacks in the history of Test cricket after they turned the tables on New Zealand to win the second and final Test in Christchurch and draw the series.

Beaten black and blue after a crushing defeat by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test at Hagley Oval, the odds were stacked in favour of the Kiwis to win their first Test series over SA home or away since 1932, but the Proteas had other ideas as they romped to victory by 227 runs in their second innings just after tea on day five to level the two-match series 1-1.

Having lost the toss and put in to bat in the first Test, SA took all the punches and offered none and capitulated in two and half days.

Having won the toss in the series decider, the world cricket community thought Dean Elgar had lost his marbles when the SA captain decided to bat first.