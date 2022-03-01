Zondo says there is 'prima facie' evidence of corruption against Nomvula Mokonyane

Judge Raymond Zondo has called for the criminal prosecution of disgraced former communications minister and ANC stalwart Nomvula Mokonyane.

This comes after the public release of the latest state capture report into the influence the late businessman Gavin Watson and his company Bosasa had over government officials in the securing of multibillion-rand contracts.

Released on Tuesday night, the report calls for the “further investigation” of Mokonyane with “prima facie evidence” of corruption likely to be uncovered by law enforcement authorities.

“Such further investigation will uncover a prima facie case of PRECCA [Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act] which deals with corrupt activities relating to witnesses and evidential material during certain proceedings.”

Zondo’s findings were into how Watson and Bosasa had among other things paid for Mokonyane’s 40th birthday party and spent thousands of rands on buying her and her family groceries for Christmas. The gifts were to win favour in securing multibillion-rand contracts for the department of correctional services.