Mpumalanga ANC axes six dissenting members

The ANC in Mpumalanga has expelled six members, including a recently elected executive mayor of the Nkomazi municipality based in Malalane, for failing to toe the party line.

This comes after the six defied party orders to support mayoral and speaker candidates preferred by the Mpumalanga leadership.

They were accused of colluding with opposition parties to ensure Musa Mkhatshwa and Jeanette Mashele were elected executive mayor and speaker respectively.

The party had put forward Phindile Magagula and Hilda Nyambi as its suitable candidates.

The party's provincial disciplinary committee has resolved to expel Mkhatshwa and Mashele for going against their provincial leadership by standing for the positions.

Mumsie Khoza, Delile Mlangeni, Jacob Mthethwa and Vincent Nyambi have also been axed for supporting them in the council sitting which elected them.