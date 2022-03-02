Politics

Mpumalanga ANC axes six dissenting members

02 March 2022 - 14:38
The six were accused of colluding with opposition parties to ensure Musa Mkhatshwa was elected executive mayor. File photo.
The six were accused of colluding with opposition parties to ensure Musa Mkhatshwa was elected executive mayor. File photo.
Image: Nkomazi.gov.za

The ANC in Mpumalanga has expelled six members, including a recently elected  executive mayor of the Nkomazi municipality based in Malalane, for failing to toe the party line.

This comes after the six defied party orders to support mayoral and speaker candidates preferred by the Mpumalanga leadership.

They were accused of colluding with opposition parties to ensure Musa Mkhatshwa and Jeanette Mashele were elected executive mayor and speaker respectively.

The party had put forward Phindile Magagula and Hilda Nyambi as its suitable candidates.

The party's provincial disciplinary committee has resolved to expel Mkhatshwa and Mashele for going against their provincial leadership by standing for the positions.

Mumsie Khoza, Delile Mlangeni, Jacob Mthethwa and Vincent Nyambi have also been axed for supporting them in the council sitting which elected them.

Two witnesses withdraw from Msibi double murder case

The state's double murder case against fired Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi and others has been dealt a blow after two witnesses ...
News
5 days ago

“There is no reason that shows they did not know the [party] constitution, because of the positions they hold in the organisation. They were given a party line and there was no dissenting voice. Instead they chose to assault and hurt the ANC,” reads a report by the provincial disciplinary committee chaired by Mike Soko.

“They put aside what they promised to do for the ANC when they joined the organisation, namely to fight for unity. What is worse is that they included in their discovered documents on page 24 the document where they nominated the speaker. They submitted the document that hurt the ANC.”

During the disciplinary hearing, the ANC argued that the six “molested” the party's oath, constitution and policies.

According to the report they also chose not to attend the disciplinary proceedings despite it being postponed several times to ensure their attendance.  

This, the committee said, showed they did not take the organisation seriously.  

“All members of the committee in attendance unanimously find these comrades guilty of all charges preferred against them and for undermining all structures of the ANC. Their conduct must be rejected outright,” the report reads.  

The six can appeal their expulsion.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

It’s time again for the ANC’s ‘I’m being lobbied’ circus

It is conference season again in the ruling party, which often means ANC politicians are all over media houses trying to get the ear of a political ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy

Horse trading is under way for key positions in the ANC top six, with the most contended post being that of deputy president, for which up to seven ...
News
3 days ago

Q&A with Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, acting ANC Mpumalanga secretary

Three ANC members were hospitalised after gunmen opened fire at a branch meeting in Mpumalanga on Sunday, one of many such attacks in recent years. ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Investigation launched over 'electoral fraud' in Mpumalanga by-election

The alleged fraud had 'no material impact' on the outcome of the vote
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  3. Corruption trial politically motivated, with no legal basis, Magashule insists Politics
  4. Character Bosasa-nation: how Watson cosied up to JZ, Mantashe and more Politics
  5. I’ll carry on exposing the industrial-scale corruption I took part in: Agrizzi Politics

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA