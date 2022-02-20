Q&A with Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, acting ANC Mpumalanga secretary

Three ANC members were hospitalised after gunmen opened fire at a branch meeting in Mpumalanga on Sunday, one of many such attacks in recent years. Chris Barron asked Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, acting ANC provincial secretary ...

Why is violence such a feature of ANC branch meetings in your province?



People used as freelancers participate in branches they don't belong in. We've established a new online membership system which confines you to your ward as per the Electoral Commission. So issues of people who are aspirant to be leaders buying membership for others and busing them around we've done away with...