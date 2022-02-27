Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy

Horse trading is under way for key positions in the ANC top six, with the most hotly contended post being that of deputy president, for which up to eight names are being touted.



The Sunday Times understands that the dominant faction is in agreement that President Cyril Ramaphosa must get another term, but there could be a bitter contest for the deputy presidency of the party and the position of secretary-general at its elective conference in December...