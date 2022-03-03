Politics

WATCH | Cele, Herron say Cape Town law enforcement unit is 'rogue'

MP Brett Herron asks police minister to intervene in alleged 'rogue' unit

03 March 2022 - 14:14 By TIMESLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele. File image.
Police minister Bheki Cele. File image.
Image: Jaco Marais

Police minister Bheki Cele has told parliament the City of Cape Town is running an “unconstitutional” law enforcement unit using powers reserved only for the national police service.

Cele was responding to a question from GOOD party MP Brett Herron, who said the unit was “a rogue police unit acting parallel to the police service and the Hawks”.

The unit is officially known as the Safety and Security Investigations Unit (SSIU).

“The functions of the municipal police service are traffic policing,  [enforcing] municipal bylaws and regulations ... A municipal police service does not have [a] legislative mandate to conduct criminal investigations or gather intelligence,” Cele said.

“This unit is not part of the municipal police service, but it is gathering crime intelligence, it is engaging foreign police services, for example the US FBI. It is engaging Interpol. It is doing profiles of notorious organised criminals in the Western Cape and Cape Town,” according to Herron.

He alleged the person leading the unit was a former police officer “facing criminal charges for tampering with police dockets”. 

He was concerned that the unit is acting outside the constitution and police legislation, which limits the powers of municipal units.

Cele said he was engaging the City of Cape Town and Western Cape government on the legal framework. 

“No doubt some other elements of government, either provincial or local, have been constitutional delinquents in the Western Cape. No doubt about it. But we have a responsibility of integrated governance,” Cele said. 

“We have decided to take an easy way, a soft landing way. We have met the premier of this province and the mayor of this city to say: 'But this can't be'.” 

Cele said the city was “bypassing the legal structure” with this unit, which does not fall under the metro police. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

The Swat 'Boks': SA's top cops to compete in Dubai

A team of 10 highly trained SA Police Service officers will compete against the best Swat teams in the UAE challenge.
News
1 hour ago

Police open murder case after man shot from a car at Sandton mall

Police in Sandton have opened a case of murder following the death of 45-year-old man on Wednesday.
News
20 hours ago

SA is safe, Bheki Cele tells cops in pre-Sona pep talk

Police minister Bheki Cele told police officers on Thursday that SA is not under attack and urged them to protect their fellow South Africans and ...
News
2 weeks ago

From ‘be on the lookout’ reports to helping a family get back to US, SA crime group has been ‘phenomenal’

Almost in its 10th year, SA Community Crime Watch (SACCW) is a registered non-profit organisation which helps solve hundreds of cases every year, and ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  3. Character Bosasa-nation: how Watson cosied up to JZ, Mantashe and more Politics
  4. Until there is prima facie evidence against me I’m staying put: Gwede Mantashe Politics
  5. I’ll carry on exposing the industrial-scale corruption I took part in: Agrizzi Politics

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...